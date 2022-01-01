Tiramisu in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tiramisu
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Tiramisu
|$5.99
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|tiramisu alla sono
|$12.00
house lady fingers, chocolate mascarpone whip, marsala cream, chocolate soil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Tiramisu Cheesecake
|$7.00
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Tiramisu
|$5.50
Classic No-Bake Italian Dessert Combining Espresso-Dipped Ladyfingers and a Creamy Lightly Sweetened Mascarpone Cream Topped with Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Delicate lady fingers pastry soaked in espresso, coffee liqueur, with a touch of chocolate and sweet cream filling.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
A classic Italian dessert! Layers of Lady Fingers and Mascarpone Cheese topped with Cocoa Powder.
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
