Tiramisu in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tiramisu

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.99
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
tiramisu alla sono$12.00
house lady fingers, chocolate mascarpone whip, marsala cream, chocolate soil
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cheesecake$7.00
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Elena

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$5.50
Classic No-Bake Italian Dessert Combining Espresso-Dipped Ladyfingers and a Creamy Lightly Sweetened Mascarpone Cream Topped with Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
Delicate lady fingers pastry soaked in espresso, coffee liqueur, with a touch of chocolate and sweet cream filling.
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
A classic Italian dessert! Layers of Lady Fingers and Mascarpone Cheese topped with Cocoa Powder.
Rodo's European Grill image

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$4.00
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$6.99
