Pad thai in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pad thai
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Pad Thai
|$12.99
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime and crunchy peanut.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Original Pad Thai
|$14.45
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North FITZUGH AVE, Dallas
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Rice noodles, tofu, carrots, green onions, peanuts, tossed with chili paste and our housemade fish sauce. Choice of chicken, or +$2 for shrimp. Also available vegetarian.
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken
|$11.95
Wok-seared rice noodles and scrambled egg are tossed in a mild, spicy tamarind sauce, topped with bean sprouts, green onions and roasted peanuts, with your choice of Robata grill Stix.
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|10. Pad Thai
|$10.99
Fresh thin rice noodle with eggs, scallion, beansprout, crushed peanuts and our homemade sauce.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Original Pad Thai
|$14.45
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
NOODLES
Sky Blossom
1514 Elm St., Dallas
|Pad Thai
|$10.50
Stir-fry with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, egg and PEANUTS.
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|9. Pad Thai
|$10.99
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, lime wedge
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.14 Pad Thai
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat