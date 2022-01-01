Pad thai in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$12.99
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime and crunchy peanut.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Original Pad Thai image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Pad Thai$14.45
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Pad Thai image

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North FITZUGH AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$12.95
Rice noodles, tofu, carrots, green onions, peanuts, tossed with chili paste and our housemade fish sauce. Choice of chicken, or +$2 for shrimp. Also available vegetarian.
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken$11.95
Wok-seared rice noodles and scrambled egg are tossed in a mild, spicy tamarind sauce, topped with bean sprouts, green onions and roasted peanuts, with your choice of Robata grill Stix.
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
10. Pad Thai image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
10. Pad Thai$10.99
Fresh thin rice noodle with eggs, scallion, beansprout, crushed peanuts and our homemade sauce.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Original Pad Thai image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Original Pad Thai$14.45
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Original Pad Thai image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$11.99
More about Best Thai Signature
Chicken Pad Thai image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$10.50
Stir-fry with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, egg and PEANUTS.
More about Sky Blossom
9. Pad Thai image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
9. Pad Thai$10.99
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, lime wedge
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#.14 Pad Thai
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Pad Thai image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Nachos

Pies

Egg Sandwiches

Kung Pao Chicken

Thai Fried Rice

Waffles

Fish And Chips

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston