Denver Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Denver
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Popular items
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
|Cauliflower wings
|$14.00
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
|6 Wings
|$10.99
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
|MEAL FOR 6
|$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
3200 pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
|Comeback Sauce
|$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
|Plan Jane
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Wings, SIGNATURE
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Slingers
7325 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|12 Wing Meal
|$12.49
|Extra Ranch
|$0.60
|18 Wings
|$19.49
The Post Chicken & Beer
1575 Boulder Street, Denver
|Popular items
|ThighFries
|$10.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh strips with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
|Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)
|$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
|Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)
|$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Popular items
|Lou's Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
|3 Piece Chicken Tender
|$7.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
|Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$7.00
Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg
AJs Pit Bar B Q
2180 S Delaware, Denver
|Popular items
|Texas Sausage - $12
|$12.00
Jalepeño Cheddar
|Pit Beans
|$5.00
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|Popular items
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Works Cheesesteak
|$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" BUILD YOUR OWN
|$16.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
|OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)
|$13.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
Cajun seasoned fries topped with cilantro
|fried Chicken Bun
|$5.00
Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Deep fried homemade pork & veggie dumplings
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|Chook for Two
|$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
|Chook for Four
|$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
|Chook for You
|$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
CHICKEN
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Waffle Cone
|$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
|LJ Hot Wings
|$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
|Hot Fish
|$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$10.99
|Cowboy Beef
|$10.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
6691 Tower Rd, Denver
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$3.49
|Greek Lamb
|$10.99
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
|Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)
|$2.00
with honey butter
Waffle Brothers
1707 Lafayette St, Denver
|Popular items
|Just Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Garden Salad Lrg
|$7.00
Arcadian mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot, radish. Please scroll down for dressing choices.
|10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2
|$16.00
Half fries, half cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.
|Pizza Mushroom & Truffle
|$18.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, parmesan, truffle oil, topped with fresh arugula.
TJ's Sports Bar
7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.00
|Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.00
|BLT
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own
|$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
|Knox Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|12 Wings
|$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|Medium Tot
|$9.00
Serves 2-3.