Denver Chicken restaurants you'll love

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9 Wings$15.39
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
Cauliflower wings$14.00
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
6 Wings$10.99
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
MEAL FOR 6$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

3200 pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
Comeback Sauce$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
Plan Jane$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Kimchi$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
Wing Slingers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Slingers

7325 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wing Meal$12.49
Extra Ranch$0.60
18 Wings$19.49
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1575 Boulder Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ThighFries$10.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh strips with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
Lou's Food Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's Food Bar

701 N Grant St, Denver

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lou's Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
3 Piece Chicken Tender$7.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
Bone-In Fried Chicken$7.00
Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg
AJs Pit Bar B Q image

 

AJs Pit Bar B Q

2180 S Delaware, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Sausage - $12$12.00
Jalepeño Cheddar
Pit Beans$5.00
Banana Pudding$5.00
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

 

Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" BUILD YOUR OWN$16.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices
CAESAR SALAD$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)$13.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Cajun seasoned fries topped with cilantro
fried Chicken Bun$5.00
Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun
Dumplings$9.00
Deep fried homemade pork & veggie dumplings
Chook Charcoal Chicken image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Chook for Four$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Chook for You$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

1441 26th street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Waffle Cone$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
LJ Hot Wings$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
Hot Fish$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd image

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger$10.99
Cowboy Beef$10.99
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
BurgerIM image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

6691 Tower Rd, Denver

Avg 4.1 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$10.99
Burgerim Fries$3.49
Greek Lamb$10.99
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)$2.00
with honey butter
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

1707 Lafayette St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Breakfast Sandwich$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

2620 Walnut Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad Lrg$7.00
Arcadian mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot, radish. Please scroll down for dressing choices.
10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2$16.00
Half fries, half cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.
Pizza Mushroom & Truffle$18.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, parmesan, truffle oil, topped with fresh arugula.
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.00
Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
BLT$12.00
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
You are ordering from image

 

You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Wings$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Medium Tot$9.00
Serves 2-3.
Au Feu Brasserie image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Au Feu Brasserie

81 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 3.6 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fountain Drink$2.99
Cleaver's$8.29
West Coast$10.29
