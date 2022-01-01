French toast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve french toast
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Classic Texas Cut French Toast
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|French Toast Sandwich
|$9.00
French Toast, Egg, Cheese, Bacon. Served with a side of syrup.
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Classic Texas Cut French Toast
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
|$11.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95