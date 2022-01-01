Chicken caesar wraps in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Wrap - Chicken Caesar
|$12.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
13600 SW 152 ST, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
Crispy romaine and shredded parmesan cheese.
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce & our house-made Caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
10005 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99