Chicken caesar wraps in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Chicken Caesar Wraps

Miami restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Wrap - Chicken Caesar image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wrap - Chicken Caesar$12.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
More about Sproutz
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
More about Gourmet Station
Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

13600 SW 152 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Crispy romaine and shredded parmesan cheese.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Romaine lettuce & our house-made Caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast
More about Mike's Miami
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Sports Grill
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Sports Grill
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
gr chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, caesar vinaigrette
More about Juice and Java Aventura

