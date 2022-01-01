Fried chicken salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Chicken cutlet over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions
PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.65
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Our fried chicken chunks over fresh chopped romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00