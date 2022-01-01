Fried chicken salad in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Chicken cutlet over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Item pic

 

PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.65
More about PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.00
Our fried chicken chunks over fresh chopped romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.
More about Hatch & Coop
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Cafe Carmela
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real - Northern Liberties

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
More about El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
On Charcoal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
More about On Charcoal

