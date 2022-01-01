Garlic bread in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cosmi's Deli
1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$4.95
|Garlic Bread
|$3.99
PhillyBurgerIM
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
|$5.89
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
With marinara. Add cheese for additional charge.
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese
|$5.00
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Little Nonna's Garlic Bread
|$6.00
roasted garlic butter, sea salt, black pepper, Sarcone’s bakery seeded roll
Good Luck Pizza Co
105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Sarcone’s Seeded Garlic Bread Stix
|$6.00
roasted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley,
+ served with a side of marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Garlic Bread
|$3.50
Toasted baguette with whipped garlic butter
NOODLES
Farina Pasta and Noodle
132 S 17th St, Philadelphia
|Garlic Bread
|$2.50
Toasted to perfection with local bread and special garlic butter spread.
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|GARLIC BREAD
|$4.00
|GARLIC BREAD
|$12.00
Corleone Pizza & Catering
8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia
|Cheese Lovers
|$8.99
Beef or chicken with Provalone, American, Mozzarella & Cheez Whiz
|Chicken Fingers (5)
|$8.50
w/ honey mustard
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.99
All Italian specialties are served with a salad or soup & garlic bread