Garlic bread in Philadelphia

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.95
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Cosmi's Deli
Item pic

 

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds$5.89
More about PhillyBurgerIM
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$5.00
With marinara. Add cheese for additional charge.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese$5.00
Garlic Bread$4.00
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Little Nonna's Garlic Bread image

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Nonna's Garlic Bread$6.00
roasted garlic butter, sea salt, black pepper, Sarcone’s bakery seeded roll
More about Little Nonna's
Good Luck Pizza Co image

 

Good Luck Pizza Co

105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sarcone’s Seeded Garlic Bread Stix$6.00
roasted garlic butter, parmesan, parsley,
+ served with a side of marinara
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.50
Toasted baguette with whipped garlic butter
More about The Quick Fixx
Item pic

NOODLES

Farina Pasta and Noodle

132 S 17th St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$2.50
Toasted to perfection with local bread and special garlic butter spread.
More about Farina Pasta and Noodle
GARLIC BREAD image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC BREAD$4.00
GARLIC BREAD$12.00
More about Mangia Macaroni
Restaurant banner

 

Corleone Pizza & Catering

8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Lovers$8.99
Beef or chicken with Provalone, American, Mozzarella & Cheez Whiz
Chicken Fingers (5)$8.50
w/ honey mustard
Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.99
All Italian specialties are served with a salad or soup & garlic bread
More about Corleone Pizza & Catering

