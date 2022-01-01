Chorizo burritos in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$15.00
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo & Potato Burrito$12.50
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito
More about Taqueria Morales
Consumer pic

 

La Chingonita

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
More about La Chingonita
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo & Potato Burrito$12.50
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo & Potato Burrito$12.50
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez

