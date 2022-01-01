Chorizo burritos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Chorizo & Potato Burrito
|$12.50
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
