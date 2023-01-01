Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve garlic knots

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knot Bruschetta$8.00
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Item pic

 

North East Pizza Co

8439 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARLIC KNOTS$4.99
A classic Italian treat. Served with marinara sauce.
More about North East Pizza Co
Item pic

PIZZA

20th Street Pizza

108 S 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasoned Bread Sticks$6.00
Topped with vegan parmesan and served with a side of tomato sauce
More about 20th Street Pizza
Momma Mia's Pizzeria image

 

Momma Mia's Pizzeria

15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
(5) Garlic Knots$3.70
More about Momma Mia's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Pete's Famous Pizza (Center City)

116 North 21st Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Pete's Famous Pizza (Center City)

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Fruit Tarts

Tamales

Chicken Nuggets

Fritters

Wontons

Pad Thai

Waffles

Chocolate Brownies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (737 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (714 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (692 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston