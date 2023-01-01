Garlic knots in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Garlic Knot Bruschetta
|$8.00
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
More about North East Pizza Co
North East Pizza Co
8439 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$4.99
A classic Italian treat. Served with marinara sauce.
More about 20th Street Pizza
PIZZA
20th Street Pizza
108 S 20th St, Philadelphia
|Seasoned Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Topped with vegan parmesan and served with a side of tomato sauce
More about Momma Mia's Pizzeria
Momma Mia's Pizzeria
15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia
|(5) Garlic Knots
|$3.70