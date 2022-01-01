Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve mahi mahi

9e27a592-17d0-4f93-bb42-e803242638f9 image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
cajun spiced mahi mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aïoli, pico de gallo, side green salad
More about Hawthornes Cafe
El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Mahi Bowl$15.00
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *gluten-free* *dairy-free* *contains eggs*
Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas
Fried Mahi Mahi Bowl$15.00
tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *dairy-free* *contains eggs*
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Sandwich$14.00
4 oz Mahi Mahi tempura fried and served on a potato roll with habanero mayo, candied jalapenos, shredded lettuce and a side of waffle fries.
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Item pic

 

QuickSip

738 11th St S, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
Blackened Mahi, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Pickled Red Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo. Served with House Greens
More about QuickSip
Consumer pic

 

Urban Village Brewing

1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Mahi$16.00
pan seared with house jerk seasoning, fruit chutney, chili sauce, pickled jalapenos, brioche bun
More about Urban Village Brewing
Item pic

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
BLACKENED MAHI MAHI$15.95
BLACKENED SEARED MAHI MAHI TOPPED WITH ONION AND GARLIC BRAISED KALE, AVOCADO, AND ANCHO CHILE CREMA. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
BLACKENED MAHI MAHI$11.95
BLACKENED SEARED MAHI MAHI TOPPED WITH ONION AND GARLIC BRAISED KALE, AVOCADO, AND ANCHO CHILE CREMA. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
2 Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
2 cripsy mahi mahi filets, served with jalapeno mayo, pickled cabbage slaw and avocado. GF
More about Mission Taqueria

