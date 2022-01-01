Mahi mahi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
cajun spiced mahi mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aïoli, pico de gallo, side green salad
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Mahi Bowl
|$15.00
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *gluten-free* *dairy-free* *contains eggs*
|Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas
|Fried Mahi Mahi Bowl
|$15.00
tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *dairy-free* *contains eggs*
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
4 oz Mahi Mahi tempura fried and served on a potato roll with habanero mayo, candied jalapenos, shredded lettuce and a side of waffle fries.
More about QuickSip
QuickSip
738 11th St S, Philadelphia
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened Mahi, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Pickled Red Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo. Served with House Greens
More about Urban Village Brewing
Urban Village Brewing
1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia
|Jerk Mahi
|$16.00
pan seared with house jerk seasoning, fruit chutney, chili sauce, pickled jalapenos, brioche bun
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|BLACKENED MAHI MAHI
|$15.95
BLACKENED SEARED MAHI MAHI TOPPED WITH ONION AND GARLIC BRAISED KALE, AVOCADO, AND ANCHO CHILE CREMA. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
|BLACKENED MAHI MAHI
|$11.95
BLACKENED SEARED MAHI MAHI TOPPED WITH ONION AND GARLIC BRAISED KALE, AVOCADO, AND ANCHO CHILE CREMA. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.