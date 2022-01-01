Mediterranean salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Mediterranean Pesto Salad
|$14.00
baby spinach, heirloom cauliflower, roasted artichokes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, orecchiette pasta
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with parma prosciutto, marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, and tomato
More about Malelani Cafe
SANDWICHES
Malelani Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.95
Greens, pico, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, shredded carrot, stuffed grape leaves and tahini.
More about QuickSip
QuickSip
738 11th St S, Philadelphia
|Mediterranean Pesto Pasta Salad
|$13.00
Baby spinach, heirloom cauliflower, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzerella, basil pesto*, orecchiette pasta
*nut allergy friendly! no nuts!
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Mediterranean Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oil & Vinegar