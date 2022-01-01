Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Pesto Salad$14.00
baby spinach, heirloom cauliflower, roasted artichokes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, orecchiette pasta
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with parma prosciutto, marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, and tomato
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.95
Greens, pico, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, shredded carrot, stuffed grape leaves and tahini.
More about Malelani Cafe
Item pic

 

QuickSip

738 11th St S, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Pesto Pasta Salad$13.00
Baby spinach, heirloom cauliflower, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzerella, basil pesto*, orecchiette pasta
*nut allergy friendly! no nuts!
More about QuickSip
Item pic

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$8.99
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oil & Vinegar
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
Item pic

 

Huda PHL

32 S. 18th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
herb grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted peppers, olives, feta, green goddess dressing
More about Huda PHL

