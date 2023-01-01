Cucumber salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cucumber salad
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|CUCUMBER SALAD
|$11.00
yesterday's tomatoes, yogurt, dill
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Korean Cucumber Salad (16oz pint)
|$8.50
|Korean Cucumber Salad (8oz)
|$5.00
The Hart of Catering & Cafe
2101 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Cucumber Salad
|$0.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, & red onions served with a white balsamic vinaigrette.