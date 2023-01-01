Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
CUCUMBER SALAD$11.00
yesterday's tomatoes, yogurt, dill
More about Trattoria Carina
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Cucumber Salad (16oz pint)$8.50
Korean Cucumber Salad (8oz)$5.00
More about Mike's BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Lightbox Cafe

704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber radish salad$8.00
More about Lightbox Cafe
Consumer pic

 

The Hart of Catering & Cafe

2101 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$0.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, & red onions served with a white balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Hart of Catering & Cafe
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tangy Cucumber Tomato Salad$0.00
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Flautas

Wonton Soup

Tacos

Risotto

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Jalapeno Poppers

Chutney

Mussels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston