Salmon sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$14.50
Chesapeake Smokehouse smoked salmon with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, capers and cucumber on an everything bagel
The Sandwich Corner Market
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$13.00
smoked salmon | garlic goat cheese spread | cucumber | avocado | red onions | multi-grain toast
|Baked Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
baked smoked salmon salad | cooper sharp | romaine | candied jalapeno | multi-grain bread