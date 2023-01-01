Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$14.50
Chesapeake Smokehouse smoked salmon with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, capers and cucumber on an everything bagel
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Main pic

 

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$13.00
smoked salmon | garlic goat cheese spread | cucumber | avocado | red onions | multi-grain toast
Baked Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich$13.00
baked smoked salmon salad | cooper sharp | romaine | candied jalapeno | multi-grain bread
More about The Sandwich Corner Market
Item pic

 

The Wiz Café - 3622 n 17th st

3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Patty Sandwich 🔆$12.99
(1) Salmon Patty, Eggs Your Way, Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Multigrain Bread
More about The Wiz Café - 3622 n 17th st

