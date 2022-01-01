Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buskey - Pumpkin Pie Cider - 6.7% ABV - 16oz Draft$5.00
Crafted with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, clove, allspice, and chocolate. The taste of fall.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

PIZZA

Pizza & Beer- Richmond

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Pizza$12.00
More about Pizza & Beer- Richmond
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack / Luther Burger RVA

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Latte$0.00
More about Sugar Shack / Luther Burger RVA
Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Bon Air

3004 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
More about Gelati Celesti - Bon Air
Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$6.00
Bell Isle Pumpkin Pie Boozy Shake$12.00
More about Boulevard Burger
Consumer pic

 

COCO + HAZEL - BonAir

2733 Mcrae Road, Bon Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie(9" in)$26.00
More about COCO + HAZEL - BonAir
Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Scott's Addition

1400 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
More about Gelati Celesti - Scott's Addition
Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Grove

5808 Grove Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
More about Gelati Celesti - Grove
Red Eye Cookie Co. image

COOKIES

Red Eye Cookie Co.

935 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(Seasonal) Pumpkin Pie Cookie
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
We took all that homemade pumpkin pie goodness and put it in a warm cookie.
It’s sure to get you in the fall spirit, no fork required.
(Available for a limited time, get it while they last!)
More about Red Eye Cookie Co.
Consumer pic

 

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Pumpkin pie, serves 6$10.00
More about Manchester's Table
Banner pic

 

Claudia's Bake Shop

3027 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Large Pumpkin Pie 10'$40.00
More about Claudia's Bake Shop
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PUMPKIN PIE *GF$7.00
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$10.00
More about Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St

