Pumpkin pies in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Buskey - Pumpkin Pie Cider - 6.7% ABV - 16oz Draft
|$5.00
Crafted with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, clove, allspice, and chocolate. The taste of fall.
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer- Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Pumpkin Pie Pizza
|$12.00
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack / Luther Burger RVA
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$0.00
Gelati Celesti - Bon Air
3004 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie
|$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Pumpkin Pie
|$6.00
|Bell Isle Pumpkin Pie Boozy Shake
|$12.00
COCO + HAZEL - BonAir
2733 Mcrae Road, Bon Air
|Pumpkin Pie(9" in)
|$26.00
Gelati Celesti - Scott's Addition
1400 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond
|Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie
|$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
Gelati Celesti - Grove
5808 Grove Avenue, Richmond
|Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie
|$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
COOKIES
Red Eye Cookie Co.
935 W Grace St, Richmond
|(Seasonal) Pumpkin Pie Cookie
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
We took all that homemade pumpkin pie goodness and put it in a warm cookie.
It’s sure to get you in the fall spirit, no fork required.
(Available for a limited time, get it while they last!)
Claudia's Bake Shop
3027 West Cary Street, Richmond
|GF Large Pumpkin Pie 10'
|$40.00
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|PUMPKIN PIE *GF
|$7.00