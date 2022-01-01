Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Sandwich$7.50
2 over-hard eggs and sharp cheddar on grilled, buttered bread. Served with home fries.
More about Southwest Diner
Item pic

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$8.00
egg, tomato, romaine, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
More about Rooster
Banner pic

 

Half & Half

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Tomato & Egg Sandwich$12.50
sourdough, tomato aioli, overeasy eggs, lemon oil dressed aruluga, gruyere, potatoes
Fried Egg Sandwich$9.50
brioche bun, overeasy egg, bacon, cheddar, aioli, potatoes
More about Half & Half
Item pic

 

Rooster

1025 Washington Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried Egg Sandwich$8.00
egg, tomato, romaine, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
More about Rooster

