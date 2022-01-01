Egg sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
2 over-hard eggs and sharp cheddar on grilled, buttered bread. Served with home fries.
Rooster
3150 South Grand, Saint Louis
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
egg, tomato, romaine, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Roasted Tomato & Egg Sandwich
|$12.50
sourdough, tomato aioli, overeasy eggs, lemon oil dressed aruluga, gruyere, potatoes
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
brioche bun, overeasy egg, bacon, cheddar, aioli, potatoes