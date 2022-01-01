Rice bowls in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve rice bowls
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves
|Rice Bowl
|$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.
Zushi
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl (L)
|$10.95
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.
|Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl
|$12.95
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.
|Poke Rice Bowl
|$14.95
Diced sashimi marinate served w/edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, smelt roe over rice.
Turmeric Street Style
Turmeric Street Style
3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6,, St Louis
|Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
|$17.99
Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
|Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
|$13.99
Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
the B A O
the B A O
14 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|POKE Rice Bowl
|$13.99
Cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled, nori, scallion, masago
|Kakuni Rice BOWL (Pork Belly)
|$15.99
Pickle, cucumber, cilantro, fried shallot, onsen egg
Circle 7 Ranch
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Fajita Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Mexican Rice, Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco
and Sautéed Red Pepper and Onions- Served with Salsa
Fresca.
Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
|$17.99
Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
|Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
|$13.99
Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds