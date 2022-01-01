Rice bowls in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves

20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.
Item pic

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl (L)$10.95
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.
Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl$12.95
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.
Poke Rice Bowl$14.95
Diced sashimi marinate served w/edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, smelt roe over rice.
Turmeric Street Style image

 

Turmeric Street Style

3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6,, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$5.00
Item pic

 

Kimchi Guys

282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl$17.99
Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl$13.99
Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Item pic

 

the B A O

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POKE Rice Bowl$13.99
Cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled, nori, scallion, masago
Kakuni Rice BOWL (Pork Belly)$15.99
Pickle, cucumber, cilantro, fried shallot, onsen egg
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Rice Bowl$11.00
Mexican Rice, Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco
and Sautéed Red Pepper and Onions- Served with Salsa
Fresca.
Item pic

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl$17.99
Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl$13.99
Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Restaurant banner

 

Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

3153 Morganford Rd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL - Lemon Chicken & Rice$7.00
Pickles, potatoes & carrots
