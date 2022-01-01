Muffins in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve muffins
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|ENGLISH MUFFIN
|$3.75
Bay's English Muffin served with Dickenson's strawberry preserves.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin
|$3.00
|GF/V Lemon Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
|$2.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.75
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|blueberry muffin
|$3.25
|lemon raspberry muffin
|$3.25
|house baked english muffin
|$2.95
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Giant muffin
|$2.50