Muffins in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve muffins

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.75
Bay's English Muffin served with Dickenson's strawberry preserves.
More about Original Pancake House
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$3.00
GF/V Lemon Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$2.75
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
More about BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry muffin$3.25
lemon raspberry muffin$3.25
house baked english muffin$2.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant muffin$2.50
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$1.95
More about Flameburger
Consumer pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENGLISH MUFFIN$2.25
More about Ze's Diner

