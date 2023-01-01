Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$9.95
Marinated grilled chicken, served with peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and a slice of toast
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Item pic

 

AA-HARN @ University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$10.95
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about AA-HARN @ University City
c36bc9db-84e6-4af7-8ea7-11b7959d6aa9 image

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine - Lao/Thai/Sushi

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Satay 4pcs$8.99
Chicken tenders marinated in coconut milk and different spices grilled on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
More about Harborside Cuisine - Lao/Thai/Sushi
Item pic

 

Koon Thai Kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$9.45
Marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices on skewer served with cucumber sauce, peanut sauce and bread toast
Chicken Satay Salad$9.45
Mix salad, lettuce red leaves, onion, cucumber, tomato topped with sauté chicken satay served with peanut dressing
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.

1202 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satay Bowl$10.95
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies
Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SATAY$9.95
Chicken Tender Marinated with AAHARN Powder and Coconut Cream served wtih Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay (4)$13.95
Chicken Satay (4)$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender or skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Chicken Satay Salad$15.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Spices Thai Kitchen - Del Mar

3810 Valley Centre Dr Ste 903, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 Satay Chicken$14.95
Marinated in coconut cream grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about Spices Thai Kitchen - Del Mar

