Chicken satay in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken satay
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Chicken Satay
|$9.95
Marinated grilled chicken, served with peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and a slice of toast
More about AA-HARN @ University City
AA-HARN @ University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Chicken Satay
|$10.95
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about Harborside Cuisine - Lao/Thai/Sushi
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine - Lao/Thai/Sushi
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Chicken Satay 4pcs
|$8.99
Chicken tenders marinated in coconut milk and different spices grilled on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Koon Thai Kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Chicken Satay
|$9.45
Marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices on skewer served with cucumber sauce, peanut sauce and bread toast
|Chicken Satay Salad
|$9.45
Mix salad, lettuce red leaves, onion, cucumber, tomato topped with sauté chicken satay served with peanut dressing
More about AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
AA-HARN @ Kettner Blvd.
1202 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Satay Bowl
|$10.95
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served on Japanese rice and steamed mixed veggies
|Chicken Satay
|$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine - A56
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|CHICKEN SATAY
|$9.95
Chicken Tender Marinated with AAHARN Powder and Coconut Cream served wtih Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Chicken Satay (4)
|$13.95
|Chicken Satay (4)
|$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender or skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
|Chicken Satay Salad
|$15.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing