Wontons in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve wontons
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Spicy Wontons
|$8.00
Ground pork, daikon, water chestnut, with our house made spicy sauce drizzled on top
|Pork Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, green onion, celery, and
carrots in veggies broth top with cilantro
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$6.00
Deep fried cream cheese in wonton skin
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|SIDE WONTON STRIPs
|$1.00
|(SM) WONTON
|$8.00
SHRIMP WONTONS, SPINACH, SPRING ONIONS, MINCED CELERY, FRIED GARLIC & BEAN SPROUTS IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH OR VEGGIE BROTH
|EGG NOODLES SHRIMP WONTON
|$12.50
EGG NOODLE SOUP WITH SHRIMP WONTONS, FRIED GARLIC, BEAN SPROUTS, SPINACH IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH.
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$6.00
Deep fried cream cheese in wonton skin
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Cheesy Spinach Wontons
|$9.95
Crispy fried wonton skins stuffed with spinach, water chestnuts and cream cheese. Served with Lime vinaigrette.
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Cheesy Wontons
|$7.00
Filled with cream cheese, scallions, and imitation krab - 6 pieces
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.