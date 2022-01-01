Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve wontons

Banner pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Wontons$8.00
Ground pork, daikon, water chestnut, with our house made spicy sauce drizzled on top
Pork Wonton Soup$12.00
Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$7.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, green onion, celery, and
carrots in veggies broth top with cilantro
More about Aaharn at University City
Cream Cheese Wontons image

 

Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Wontons$6.00
Deep fried cream cheese in wonton skin
More about Tajima College Heights
CHEESY WONTON image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SIDE WONTON STRIPs$1.00
(SM) WONTON$8.00
SHRIMP WONTONS, SPINACH, SPRING ONIONS, MINCED CELERY, FRIED GARLIC & BEAN SPROUTS IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH OR VEGGIE BROTH
EGG NOODLES SHRIMP WONTON$12.50
EGG NOODLE SOUP WITH SHRIMP WONTONS, FRIED GARLIC, BEAN SPROUTS, SPINACH IN OUR CHICKEN BONE BROTH.
More about The Asian Bistro
Tajima Mercury image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Wontons$6.00
Deep fried cream cheese in wonton skin
More about Tajima Mercury
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Spinach Wontons$9.95
Crispy fried wonton skins stuffed with spinach, water chestnuts and cream cheese. Served with Lime vinaigrette.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Wontons$7.00
Filled with cream cheese, scallions, and imitation krab - 6 pieces
More about Tora Tora Sushi
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup$13.95
Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.
More about FUSION EATS
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Cream Cheese Wontons image

 

Tajima Hillcrest

3739 6th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Wontons$6.00
Deep fried cream cheese in wonton skin
More about Tajima Hillcrest

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Red Velvet Cake

Mango Lassi

Coleslaw

Rice Cake

Waffles

Shrimp Salad

Gyoza

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston