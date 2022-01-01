Cannolis in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cannolis
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Cannoli
|$8.00
three fried shells filled with hand dipped sweetened ricotta, cinnamon and lemon zest finished with semi sweet chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Cannoli
|$3.99
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Cannoli
|$5.50
Famous Sicilian tube-shaped, crispy pastry stuffed with sweetened ricotta & chocolate chips.
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Cannolis
|$8.00
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Cannoli Trio
|$13.00
Same delicious cannoli; just comes with 3ea
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Scratch cannoli shell, ricotta, dark chocolate orange filing, powdered sugar
ASTI Trattoria
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Bittersweet Chocolate Cannoli
|$10.00
crispy chocolate-almond shells / chocolate mousse