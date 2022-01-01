Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$8.00
three fried shells filled with hand dipped sweetened ricotta, cinnamon and lemon zest finished with semi sweet chocolate chips and powdered sugar
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.99
More about Crepe Crazy
Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$5.50
Famous Sicilian tube-shaped, crispy pastry stuffed with sweetened ricotta & chocolate chips.
More about Pizza Leon
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Cannolis$8.00
three fried shells filled with hand dipped sweetened ricotta, cinnamon and lemon zest finished with semi sweet chocolate chips and powdered sugar
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Item pic

 

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Trio$13.00
Same delicious cannoli; just comes with 3ea
Cannoli$6.00
Scratch cannoli shell, ricotta, dark chocolate orange filing, powdered sugar
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bittersweet Chocolate Cannoli$10.00
crispy chocolate-almond shells / chocolate mousse
More about ASTI Trattoria
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Stracciatella Cannoli$7.00
Pistachio Cannoli$7.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant

