Vegetable dumplings in Austin

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Frozen Vegetable Dumplings (5)
|$10.00
carrot, mushroom, corn, asparagus, bamboo shoot, scallion, ginger, garlic, soy, and sesame oil
cooking instructions included
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.00
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.00
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling
|$12.00
|Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling
|$12.00
|Steam Vegetable Dumpling
|$12.00