Pancakes in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Choco Pancakes$2.95
Side Strawberries Pancakes$3.75
Side Plain Pancakes$2.95
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mou Shu Pork with pancakes (4)$8.95
Julienned pork, cabbage, bamboo shoot, Chinese black mushroom in Hoisin glaze. Served with pancake style shells.
Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes (4)$10.50
Choice of: house soy, sesame, ginger garlic, General Tso's sauce
Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes
Julienned cabbage, Chinese black mushrooms, carrot, snowpeas, and baby corn in Hoisin glaze with mou shu wrap. Small comes with 2 pancakes. Large includes 4.
More about May Jen Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Pancakes$13.95
(3) applewood smoked bacon, housemade apple sauce, sour cream
More about Creekview Restaurant
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$10.00
stack of three, NY maple syrup
One Pancake$4.00
More about Swan Street Diner
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banh Xeo (pancake)$13.95
Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(3) Pancakes$9.99
More about Mythos
Buttermilk Pancakes image

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancake$3.75
Chocolate Pancake$2.95
Plain Pancake$2.95
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
Banner pic

 

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

190 SCOTT ST, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potato Pancakes$10.00
More about Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

