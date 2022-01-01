Pancakes in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Side Choco Pancakes
|$2.95
|Side Strawberries Pancakes
|$3.75
|Side Plain Pancakes
|$2.95
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Mou Shu Pork with pancakes (4)
|$8.95
Julienned pork, cabbage, bamboo shoot, Chinese black mushroom in Hoisin glaze. Served with pancake style shells.
|Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes (4)
|$10.50
Choice of: house soy, sesame, ginger garlic, General Tso's sauce
|Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes
Julienned cabbage, Chinese black mushrooms, carrot, snowpeas, and baby corn in Hoisin glaze with mou shu wrap. Small comes with 2 pancakes. Large includes 4.
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Potato Pancakes
|$13.95
(3) applewood smoked bacon, housemade apple sauce, sour cream
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Pancakes
|$10.00
stack of three, NY maple syrup
|One Pancake
|$4.00
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Banh Xeo (pancake)
|$13.95
Crispy Vietnamese pancake on a bed of lettuce, stuffed with shrimp, pork, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions, served with Thai basil leaves & sweet garlic sauce.
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|Blueberry Pancake
|$3.75
|Chocolate Pancake
|$2.95
|Plain Pancake
|$2.95