Shawarma in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve shawarma
More about District North
FRENCH FRIES
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Beef Shawarma On Rice
|$17.00
|Chicken Shawarma Pitas
|$7.99
|Beef Shawarma Pitas
|$7.99
More about Café Overlook
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Tofu Shawarma
|$7.50
Marinated tofu, tahini ranch, red onions, cucumber, lettuce, tomato with naan
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Side of Shawarma
|$6.50
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Shawarma Salad
|$13.50
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Beef Shawarma Salad
|$18.00
|Beef Shawarma Pita Pocket
|$11.00
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.50
More about Lavash Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Shawarma Sandwich
|$9.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini sauce OR Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Wrapped in your choice of Pita or Lavash bread. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
|Shawarma Entree
|$17.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini OR
Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, and pita.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Hummus Shawarma Plate
|$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
|Side of Shawarma
|$6.50
|Shawarma Salad
|$13.50
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Pocket
|$12.00
We fill our Pockets up to the point of bursting, layering Hummus, Romaine
Lettuce, Jerusalem Salad (mix of Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Cabbage Salad, House Pickled
Turnips & Beets, Pickled Half-Sour Cucumbers and a side of our Tahini & Hot Shutta.
|Chicken Shawarma Sampler
|$15.00
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
More about DeVine On High
TAPAS • GRILL
DeVine On High
958 N High St, Columbus
|Gyro Shawarma
|$13.00
|Shawarma Chicken
|$13.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Shawarma Salad
|$13.50
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Hummus Shawarma Plate
|$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley