Shawarma in Columbus


Columbus restaurants


Columbus restaurants that serve shawarma

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Shawarma On Rice$17.00
Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Beef Shawarma Pitas$7.99
More about District North
Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Shawarma$7.50
Marinated tofu, tahini ranch, red onions, cucumber, lettuce, tomato with naan
More about Café Overlook
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Shawarma$6.50
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Shawarma Salad$13.50
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Shawarma Salad$18.00
Beef Shawarma Pita Pocket$11.00
Chicken Shawarma Salad$14.50
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini sauce OR Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Wrapped in your choice of Pita or Lavash bread. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Shawarma Entree$17.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini OR
Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, and pita.
More about Lavash Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Side of Shawarma$6.50
Shawarma Salad$13.50
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Pocket$12.00
We fill our Pockets up to the point of bursting, layering Hummus, Romaine
Lettuce, Jerusalem Salad (mix of Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Cabbage Salad, House Pickled
Turnips & Beets, Pickled Half-Sour Cucumbers and a side of our Tahini & Hot Shutta.
Chicken Shawarma Sampler$15.00
Chicken Shawarma Salad$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
DeVine On High image

TAPAS • GRILL

DeVine On High

958 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Shawarma$13.00
Shawarma Chicken$13.00
More about DeVine On High
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Shawarma Salad$13.50
Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Chicken Shawarma$11.00
Side Lamb Shawarma$11.00
SHAWARMA COMBO ENTRÉES$18.00
Beef and chicken shawarma
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus

