Pancakes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve pancakes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Buttermilk Pancake Stack
|$9.63
3 buttermilk pancake served with maple syrup
|-One Pancake
|$3.21
One buttermilk pancake with fruit and powdered sugar
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Kid's M&M Pancake
|$5.50
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$9.00
2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing
|Kid's Pancake
|$5.00
SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Downtown
1555 Blake St, Denver
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Michelle's Scallion Pancakes, served with Caramelized Yogurt
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|S'mores Pancakes
|$13.95
lemon-ricotta poppyseed pancakes, fresh berries, mascarpone whip
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$13.95
candied pecans, house made cream cheese glaze
|Pancake Flight
|$14.50
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Potato Pancakes
|$9.00
crispy fried potato pancakes / sour cream / chives / apple sauce
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|SIDE PANCAKE
|$2.00
|PANCAKES
|$11.95
Two Pancakes, two eggs (any style) and a side of bacon.
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3PM!
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Pancake A La Carte
|$8.00
light and fluffy sourdough discard pancakes a la carte, vanilla swiss meringue, honey, and seasonal fruit.
|Sourdough Pancakes
|$13.00
Light and fluffy sourdough discard pancakes, vanilla swiss meringue, honey, and seasonal fruit.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.50
|One Pancake
|$1.50
|Pancakes
|$10.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|TALL STACK PANCAKES
|$12.00
3 large pancakes served with butter and real maple syrup
|SHORT STACK PANCAKES
|$8.50
2 large pancakes served with butter and real maple syrup
|KID'S PANCAKE WITH SYRUP
|$6.95
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.95
three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter & syrup
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Central Park
10195 E 29th Dr, Denver
|Michelle's Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Michelle's Scallion Pancake, Caramelized Yogurt
NOODLES
MAKfam
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Scallion Pancake (VEGAN, 8pcs)
|$7.50
pan seared scallion flatbread served with soy vinegar
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Pancakes
|$7.00
Two Buttermilk Pancakes topped with Powdered Sugar, Butter & Maple Syrup
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|One Pancake
|$4.99
That's one, 1, ONE pancake.
|Pancake Sandwich
|$13.99
Short Stack of pancakes topped with 2 eggs and choice of breakfast meat!
|Kid Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$6.99
Mickey Mouse pancake, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham.
Served with a small juice of milk.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Sweetness - Baked Pancake
|$12.25
Almond Flour Pancake, Strawberry Basil Compote, Coconut Whip.
V
Contains nuts.
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|SIDE PANCAKE
|$5.00
|LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES
|$14.00
house strawberry jam, white chocolate almond streusel, creme fraiche whip, maple syrup
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Pancake Taco
|$13.00
3 Buttermilk pancake “tortillas,” scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, Wu Tang tots, chorizo, maple syrup (GF)
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Ivy Pancake
|$2.50
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|2 pancake
|$6.00
|Fresh Blueberry Pancakes (3)
|$10.95
3 blueberry pancakes with syrup
|Pancakes (3)
|$9.95
3 pancakes with syrup
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|One Pancake
|$1.50
|Pancakes Stack
|$8.25
|Pancake Meal
|$10.75
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Side Pancake
|$4.00
|Pancake Jr.
|$9.00
Buttermilk pancake / Eggs / Bacon or sausage
|Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|1 Large Pancake
|$3.99
Large sweet cream pancake served with country crock and syrup.
|Pancake Sandwich
|$12.99
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast meat. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
|Stack 3 Large Pancakes
|$5.99
Three large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup on the side.
Olive & Finch
3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver
|Strawberry Basil Pancakes
|$14.25
Three fresh griddled pancakes, strawberry basil sauce, fresh berries and whipped cream. Served with a side of bacon. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street, Denver
|Chocolate Chip Pancake (gf option)
|$6.50
one scratch pancake with chocolate chips, bacon
|Scratch Pancakes (gf option)
|$9.50
three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup
