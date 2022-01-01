Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve pancakes

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Buttermilk Pancake Stack$9.63
3 buttermilk pancake served with maple syrup
-One Pancake$3.21
One buttermilk pancake with fruit and powdered sugar
More about Steuben's Uptown
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's M&M Pancake$5.50
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$9.00
2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing
Kid's Pancake$5.00
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Downtown

1555 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$7.00
Michelle's Scallion Pancakes, served with Caramelized Yogurt
More about ChoLon Downtown
Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
S'mores Pancakes$13.95
lemon-ricotta poppyseed pancakes, fresh berries, mascarpone whip
Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.95
candied pecans, house made cream cheese glaze
Pancake Flight$14.50
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Pancakes$9.00
crispy fried potato pancakes / sour cream / chives / apple sauce
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE PANCAKE$2.00
PANCAKES$11.95
Two Pancakes, two eggs (any style) and a side of bacon.
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3PM!
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake A La Carte$8.00
light and fluffy sourdough discard pancakes a la carte, vanilla swiss meringue, honey, and seasonal fruit.
Sourdough Pancakes$13.00
Light and fluffy sourdough discard pancakes, vanilla swiss meringue, honey, and seasonal fruit.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pancakes$5.50
One Pancake$1.50
Pancakes$10.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
More about The French Press
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TALL STACK PANCAKES$12.00
3 large pancakes served with butter and real maple syrup
SHORT STACK PANCAKES$8.50
2 large pancakes served with butter and real maple syrup
KID'S PANCAKE WITH SYRUP$6.95
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.95
three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter & syrup
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Central Park

10195 E 29th Dr, Denver

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Michelle's Scallion Pancake$7.00
Michelle's Scallion Pancake, Caramelized Yogurt
More about ChoLon Central Park
NOODLES

MAKfam

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallion Pancake (VEGAN, 8pcs)$7.50
pan seared scallion flatbread served with soy vinegar
More about MAKfam
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$7.00
Two Buttermilk Pancakes topped with Powdered Sugar, Butter & Maple Syrup
More about Denver Milk Market
BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
One Pancake$4.99
That's one, 1, ONE pancake.
Pancake Sandwich$13.99
Short Stack of pancakes topped with 2 eggs and choice of breakfast meat!
Kid Mickey Mouse Pancake$6.99
Mickey Mouse pancake, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham.
Served with a small juice of milk.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweetness - Baked Pancake$12.25
Almond Flour Pancake, Strawberry Basil Compote, Coconut Whip.
V
Contains nuts.
More about Just Be Kitchen
Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE PANCAKE$5.00
LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES$14.00
house strawberry jam, white chocolate almond streusel, creme fraiche whip, maple syrup
More about Fox Run Cafe
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Taco$13.00
3 Buttermilk pancake “tortillas,” scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, Wu Tang tots, chorizo, maple syrup (GF)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ivy Pancake$2.50
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
Single Pancake$5.00
More about Ivy on 7th
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 pancake$6.00
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes (3)$10.95
3 blueberry pancakes with syrup
Pancakes (3)$9.95
3 pancakes with syrup
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
One Pancake$1.50
Pancakes Stack$8.25
Pancake Meal$10.75
More about The French Press
The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Pancakes:
More about The Cozy Cottage
On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Pancake$4.00
Pancake Jr.$9.00
Buttermilk pancake / Eggs / Bacon or sausage
Chocolate Chip Pancake$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
More about On and Off
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Large Pancake$3.99
Large sweet cream pancake served with country crock and syrup.
Pancake Sandwich$12.99
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast meat. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
Stack 3 Large Pancakes$5.99
Three large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup on the side.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Olive & Finch

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Basil Pancakes$14.25
Three fresh griddled pancakes, strawberry basil sauce, fresh berries and whipped cream. Served with a side of bacon. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
More about Olive & Finch
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Pancake (gf option)$6.50
one scratch pancake with chocolate chips, bacon
Scratch Pancakes (gf option)$9.50
three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancake (gf option)$6.50
one scratch pancake with chocolate chips, bacon
More about Four Friends Kitchen

