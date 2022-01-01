Rice bowls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve rice bowls
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Rice Bowl
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Kids Steamed Rice Bowl (GF)
|$9.00
Adobo XO
3109 N Federal Blvd, Denver
|Veggie Avocado Rice Bowl
|$12.00
|Bacon Fried Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$8.95
Grilled meat on top of steamed rice, served with broccoli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Vegetable Rice Noodle Bowl
|$13.50
Poached Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions, Sesame, Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot n' Sour Sauce
Gluten Free
RAMEN • NOODLES
Uncle
2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Sweet and Sour Pork Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Spicy braised pork belly on rice, pickled cucumbers and carrots, sesame furikake, scallions
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$19.00
rice, radish, cilantro, peanuts, chili crisp, soft-boiled egg
Adobo at First Draft
1309 26th Street, Denver
|Veggie Avocado Rice Bowl
|$12.00
|Bacon Fried Rice Bowl
|$12.00