Buffalo wings in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve buffalo wings

6 pc Buffalo Wings image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 pc Buffalo Wings -$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
6 pc Buffalo Wings image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 pc Buffalo Wings -$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
6 pc Buffalo Wings image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 pc Buffalo Wings -$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
12 pc Buffalo Wings -$18.99
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
20 Buffalo Wing$21.99
16 Buffalo Wing$17.99
10 Buffalo Wing$12.99
More about Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings (25)$43.95
More about Preslee's
Baked Buffalo Wings image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
6 pc Buffalo Wings image

 

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

5959 Corporate Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 pc Buffalo Wings -$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
12 pc Buffalo Wings -$18.99
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
More about High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
6 pc Buffalo Wings image

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 pc Buffalo Wings -$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
12 pc Buffalo Wings -$18.99
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Item pic

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HAUS BUFFALO WINGS
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

