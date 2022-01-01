Buffalo wings in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve buffalo wings
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|6 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|6 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|6 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
|12 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$18.99
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|20 Buffalo Wing
|$21.99
|16 Buffalo Wing
|$17.99
|10 Buffalo Wing
|$12.99
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Baked Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
5959 Corporate Drive, Houston
|6 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
|12 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$18.99
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|6 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$12.99
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
|12 pc Buffalo Wings -
|$18.99
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
Dog Haus Biergarten
1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston
|HAUS BUFFALO WINGS