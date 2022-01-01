Chopped salad in Houston
Drunken Corner
517 Berry Rd, Houston
|Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens. Chopped Fried chicken. Diced eggs, bacon crumbles & cheese
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Judo Chop Salad (large)
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
|Judo Chop Salad (small)
|$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
"mixed greens, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar, tangy mustard vinaigrette"
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Turkey Avocado Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Tarragon Vinaigrette, Local Tomatoes, Cucumber, Holy Cow Cheese, Organic Brazil Nuts, Jammy Egg
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Chopped Salad Nicoise
|$16.50
spanish tuna, green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, olives, 9-minute egg and anchovies, french vinaigrette (gf)
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|SINGER’S CHOPPED SALAD
|$20.95
Romaine lettuce, salami,provolone, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumbers & red onion all chopped w/ balsamic vinagrette
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.95
Chopped mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, Tomatoes and grilled marinated chicken breast blended with our special balsamic ranch dressing
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.00
iceberg, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, crispy chickpeas,
baby heirloom tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinaigrette
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Thai Chopped Salad
|$10.00
arugula, butter lettuce, noodles, cashews, shaved coconut, mango, avocado, carrots, cilantro, mint, and ginger sambal dressing
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
Cafe Leonelli
5500 Main Street, Houston
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
chickpeas, hot peppers, provolone, salami, pickled red onion & house vinaigrette