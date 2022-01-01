Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chopped salad

Winnie's image

 

Winnie's

3622 Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffuletta Chopped Salad$14.00
More about Winnie's
Item pic

 

Drunken Corner

517 Berry Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chop Salad$14.99
Mixed greens. Chopped Fried chicken. Diced eggs, bacon crumbles & cheese
More about Drunken Corner
Consumer pic

 

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Judo Chop Salad (large)$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
Judo Chop Salad (small)$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.00
"mixed greens, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar, tangy mustard vinaigrette"
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Chopped Salad$18.00
Tarragon Vinaigrette, Local Tomatoes, Cucumber, Holy Cow Cheese, Organic Brazil Nuts, Jammy Egg
More about Local Foods
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay on the Green
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado
More about Killen's Heights
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad Nicoise$16.50
spanish tuna, green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, olives, 9-minute egg and anchovies, french vinaigrette (gf)
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SINGER’S CHOPPED SALAD$20.95
Romaine lettuce, salami,provolone, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumbers & red onion all chopped w/ balsamic vinagrette
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$14.95
Chopped mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, Tomatoes and grilled marinated chicken breast blended with our special balsamic ranch dressing
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Italian Chopped Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$12.00
iceberg, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, crispy chickpeas,
baby heirloom tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinaigrette
More about Coppa Osteria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

Figo Sugo

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$7.00
More about Figo Sugo
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chopped Salad$10.00
arugula, butter lettuce, noodles, cashews, shaved coconut, mango, avocado, carrots, cilantro, mint, and ginger sambal dressing
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay Market Square
Cafe Leonelli image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.00
chickpeas, hot peppers, provolone, salami, pickled red onion & house vinaigrette
More about Cafe Leonelli
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Chop Salad$13.50
vegetable banchan, spicy kimchi-buttermilk dressing
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Hummus

Oreo Cheesecake

Tortilla Soup

Crispy Beef

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Sliders

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston