Tortellini in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Lasagna House
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Tortellini Carbonara
|$16.99
Large three-cheese tortellini, tossed with prosciutto, peas, & mushrooms in our Parmesan-cream sauce
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Tortellini Al Vodka
|$18.00
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.