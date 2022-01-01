Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortellini Brodo$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortellini Brodo$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini Carbonara$16.99
Large three-cheese tortellini, tossed with prosciutto, peas, & mushrooms in our Parmesan-cream sauce
More about Lasagna House
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortellini Al Vodka$18.00
Tortellini Brodo$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
Tortellini Brodo$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Leche Cake

Collard Greens

Fried Rice

Strawberry Cheesecake

Shrimp Tacos

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston