Wontons in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve wontons
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Wonton
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons
|$8.00
Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over chicken wontons topped with cilantro and bok choy
The Rice Box - Heights
300 W 20th St, Houston
|Wonton Soup
|$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
Migo Saigon Food Street
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H, Houston
|Fried Wontons
|$6.00
The Rice Box - River Oaks
1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Wonton Soup
|$5.99
Wonton Soup
|$5.99
The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza
5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640, Houston
|Wonton Soup
|$5.99
Wonton Soup
|$5.99