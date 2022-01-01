Croissants in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve croissants
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Canary
1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Lg Biscoff Cube Croissant
|$8.50
|Choco Banana Croissant
|$6.00
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
High Tower Cafe #10 City West
2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|Butter Croissant
|$4.20
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row
15721 Park Row, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Tinys Milk & Cookies
2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
available until 2 pm
Tinys Milk & Cookies
9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston
|Classic Croissant
|$5.00
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Chicken Salad on Croissant
|$13.00
tarragon mayonnaise, celery, shallots, herbs, romaine lettuce, swiss, croissant
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
5959 Corporate Drive, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
MioBrew - Bayou
4005 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston
|CROISSANT
|$3.00
Freshly baked butter croissants. Add ham, cheese, and/or egg.
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
5599 San Felipe, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Croissant Sandwhich
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Common Bond On The Go
4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Common Bond On The Go
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar