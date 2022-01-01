Croissants in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve croissants

Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Canary - Montrose image

 

Canary

1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Biscoff Cube Croissant$8.50
Choco Banana Croissant$6.00
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Almond Croissant$4.50
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Almond Croissant image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant image

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.70
Butter Croissant$4.20
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Almond Croissant$4.50
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Almond Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Butter Croissant image

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.00
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row

15721 Park Row, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Chocolate Croissant image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Almond Croissant$4.50
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
available until 2 pm
Tinys Milk & Cookies image

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Croissant$5.00
Item pic

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad on Croissant$13.00
tarragon mayonnaise, celery, shallots, herbs, romaine lettuce, swiss, croissant
Almond Croissant image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.50
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

5959 Corporate Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
MioBrew - Bayou image

 

MioBrew - Bayou

4005 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT$3.00
Freshly baked butter croissants. Add ham, cheese, and/or egg.
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Ham & Swiss Croissant image

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Croissant Sandwhich$4.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Anonymous Eats image

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Croissant$7.25
Butter Croissant image

 

Common Bond On The Go

4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
