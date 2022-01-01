Veggie burgers in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Veggie Bean Burger
|$13.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$13.50
fried avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, patty with black beans, serrano, brown rice and corn, aioli, martin’s potato roll *contains egg
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Veggie Bean Burger
|$13.00
Bean burger on a fresh toast bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard. Served with French fries.
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$6.99
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
Underbelly Burger
2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Avocado, Lettuce, Corn Relish
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Veggie Patty Burger
|$10.99
house-made veggie patty topped with guacamole, spinach, tomato & red onion on a house-made wheat bun with a cajun remoulade sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Brioche bun, roasted red pepper sauce, mayo, tabbouleh, served on top of our homemade veggie patty, made with eggplant, corn, chickpea, egg & herbs. Served with chips.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$12.95
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Veggie Bean Burger
|$13.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Veggie Bean Burger
|$13.00
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$9.95
Black Bean Patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Voodoo Veggie Burger
|$11.66
A meatless masterpiece! 100% organic meatless burger is flavor filled with grilled onions, grilled jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mustard.
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$6.99
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
Burger Nation NASA
1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston
|Veggie Burger
|$6.96
Veggie patty - made with a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley and a hint of garlic... YUM
