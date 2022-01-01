Veggie burgers in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Bean Burger$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$13.50
fried avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, patty with black beans, serrano, brown rice and corn, aioli, martin’s potato roll *contains egg
More about Brasil
Item pic

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Bean Burger$13.00
Bean burger on a fresh toast bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard. Served with French fries.
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$6.99
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
More about Burger Joint
fd7562c4-54a7-4384-9ea8-cdd5d38f1cba image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
More about Veegos
Item pic

 

Underbelly Burger

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$12.00
Avocado, Lettuce, Corn Relish
More about Underbelly Burger
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Patty Burger$10.99
house-made veggie patty topped with guacamole, spinach, tomato & red onion on a house-made wheat bun with a cajun remoulade sauce
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, roasted red pepper sauce, mayo, tabbouleh, served on top of our homemade veggie patty, made with eggplant, corn, chickpea, egg & herbs. Served with chips.
More about KP's Kitchen
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$12.95
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Bean Burger$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Bean Burger$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$9.95
Black Bean Patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
More about Ginger Kale
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Voodoo Veggie Burger$11.66
A meatless masterpiece! 100% organic meatless burger is flavor filled with grilled onions, grilled jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mustard.
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$6.99
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
More about Burger Joint
Item pic

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$6.96
Veggie patty - made with a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley and a hint of garlic... YUM
Now Available - Beyond Meat
More about Burger Nation NASA
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
veggie burger$16.00
mushroom & quinoa patty with fresh watercress, crushed avocado, corn & jalapeno relish, topped w/crispy onions & avocado vinaigrette. Served on a grilled portobella & side salad
More about d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

