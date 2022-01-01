Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd

11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles

Vegetarian Sandwich and Fries$14.95
Sandwich and Fries. Vegetarian Chicken Substitution, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Farmshop Vegetarian Sandwich$14.00
Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Bánh Mì Ốp La (Vegetarian) Egg Sandwich$7.50
2 Fried Sunny Side Up DarkYolk Eggs with aioli, vegan patê, pickled jeju radish & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, & cilantro *Vegan Patê Contains Cashews & Sunflower Seeds*
LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Haas avocado - organic scrambled eggs - arugula - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - Aleppo pepper aioli. *contains* gluten, dairy.
Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

Vegetarian Sandwich$15.50
Ciabatta, grilled zucchini & eggplant, tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, piquillo pepper spread
Eat Drink Americano

923 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito (Bowl or Wrap)$12.95
Soft scrambled eggs, ratatouille, cheddar cheese, roasted potato, avocado & pico de gallo. Served with house-made salsa.
