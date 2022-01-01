Vegetarian sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches
More about Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles
|Vegetarian Sandwich and Fries
|$14.95
Sandwich and Fries. Vegetarian Chicken Substitution, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Farmshop Vegetarian Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St
Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Bánh Mì Ốp La (Vegetarian) Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
2 Fried Sunny Side Up DarkYolk Eggs with aioli, vegan patê, pickled jeju radish & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, & cilantro *Vegan Patê Contains Cashews & Sunflower Seeds*
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Haas avocado - organic scrambled eggs - arugula - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - Aleppo pepper aioli. *contains* gluten, dairy.
More about Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Vegetarian Sandwich
|$15.50
Ciabatta, grilled zucchini & eggplant, tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, piquillo pepper spread