Tuna rolls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
|Tuna Roll
|$10.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Tuna Cut Roll (T)
|$7.00
|TUNA ROLL
|$9.00
|Tuna Hand Roll
|$5.00
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Tuna Roll
|$6.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
Spicy Tuna with avocado and cucumber
|Big Tuna Roll
|$10.99
In: Spicy Tuna Roll
Out: Seared Tuna with Onions
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
|$15.00
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
DTLA Ramen
952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
|8 pc Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.95
Spicy Tuna & Avocado, sesame seed
SUSHI
Tadaima
615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy tuna with cucumber and sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
|$6.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
|Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
|$9.95
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori.
|Double Tuna Roll
|$11.95
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori, topped with Spicy Tuna and Serrano.
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Tuna Roll
|$13.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy Tuna with Cucumber topped with Smelt Roe
Kashira Japanese Restaurant
766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Tuna Roll
|$6.50
Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.50
Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Seared Pepper Tuna Roll
|$9.50
8pc raw seared pepper tuna, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$7.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds in a personal hand roll
|Tuna Roll
|$8.99
8pc raw tuna, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds