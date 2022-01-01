Tuna rolls in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Cut Roll (T)$7.00
TUNA ROLL$9.00
Tuna Hand Roll$5.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna with avocado and cucumber
Big Tuna Roll$10.99
In: Spicy Tuna Roll
Out: Seared Tuna with Onions
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$15.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
DTLA Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

DTLA Ramen

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1862 reviews)
Takeout
8 pc Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno
More about DTLA Ramen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.95
Spicy Tuna & Avocado, sesame seed
More about Wokcano
ca29001e-f963-4b63-9ce5-8c5ace8d8eee image

SUSHI

Tadaima

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna with cucumber and sushi rice. 8pcs served in seaweed paper.
More about Tadaima
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll$9.95
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori.
Double Tuna Roll$11.95
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori, topped with Spicy Tuna and Serrano.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Roll$13.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy Tuna with Cucumber topped with Smelt Roe
More about Shin
Consumer pic

 

Kashira Japanese Restaurant

766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Kashira Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Roll$6.50
Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Pepper Tuna Roll$9.50
8pc raw seared pepper tuna, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds in a personal hand roll
Tuna Roll$8.99
8pc raw tuna, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll (gf)$10.00
Spicy Tuna Roll (gf)$9.00
Tuna Roll (gf)$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi

