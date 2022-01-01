Grits in Louisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve grits

80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$17.00
White cheddar grits, tiger shrimp in a cajun ham gravy
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Veggie cheese grits topped with house jerk sauce, roasted vegetables, battered and fried vegan shrimp, parsley.
Allergens: wheat, nuts, corn, soy
Cheese Grits$4.00
Grits made with vegan cheese and veggies.
Gluten-Free
Allergens: soy, cashews
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp And Grits$27.00
Weisenberger grits with Gulf shrimp, Finchville country ham, fried okra, cherry tomatoes, Andouille sausage, scallions, shrimp broth & Kenny’s white cheddar cheese
More about The Village Anchor
Item pic

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side- Cheese Grits$3.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices and butter of creamy cheese grits
Shrimp and Grits Appetizer$12.00
New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices and butter of creamy cheese grits
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits Day$3.99
Side of Grits$2.99
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

 

The Grales

1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shroom n' Grits$15.00
creamy grits, local mushrooms, soft egg, savory broth, crispy shallots
More about The Grales
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seafood Lady

601 E Jefferson St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Grits$4.00
Shrimp & cheese grits$15.99
Jumbo shrimp (F/C), cheese grits, bacon bits, & green onions
Catfish & Cheese Grits$18.00
More about Seafood Lady
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits (GF)$18.50
Large shrimp with red eye gravy, Louismill smoked grits and green onions.
Grits$3.00
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Half Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits$7.99
Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits$16.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grit Cakes$9.99
Grit Cakes served with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade
Lunch Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$10.99
Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Queso Grits
Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Generous portion of our White Queso Grits, Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions
More about Gander American Grill
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits Day$3.99
Side of Grits$2.99
More about Wild Eggs
Banner pic

 

Hammerheads

921 Swan St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMOKED CHEDDAR GRIT TOTS$10.00
CHEDDAR GRIT TOTS WITH FRIED PICKLES, PICO DE GALLO, AND SMOKED CHEDDAR HOLLANDAISE
More about Hammerheads
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$18.50
Large shrimp with red eye gravy, Louismill smoked grits and green onions.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Southern Grits Scramble$11.50
Two scrambled eggs served over grits and topped with cheese, bacon and tomatoes. Served with a side of Chic’s Italian Toast.
More about The Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Grit Cakes$6.00
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried
Grit Cakes$6.00
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried
More about Le Moo
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$5.00
Roasted Garlic & White Cheddar Weisenburger Grits
Shrimp & Grits$34.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Garlic & White Cheddar Cheese Grits, Country Ham, Tomatoes, Tempura Asparagus
White Cheddar Grits$5.00
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grits$2.99
Side Grits Day$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grits$2.99
Side Grits Day$3.99
More about Wild Eggs

