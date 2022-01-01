Grits in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve grits
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Shrimp and Grits
|$17.00
White cheddar grits, tiger shrimp in a cajun ham gravy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Veggie cheese grits topped with house jerk sauce, roasted vegetables, battered and fried vegan shrimp, parsley.
Allergens: wheat, nuts, corn, soy
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
Grits made with vegan cheese and veggies.
Gluten-Free
Allergens: soy, cashews
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Shrimp And Grits
|$27.00
Weisenberger grits with Gulf shrimp, Finchville country ham, fried okra, cherry tomatoes, Andouille sausage, scallions, shrimp broth & Kenny’s white cheddar cheese
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Side- Cheese Grits
|$3.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices and butter of creamy cheese grits
|Shrimp and Grits Appetizer
|$12.00
New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices and butter of creamy cheese grits
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville
|Shroom n' Grits
|$15.00
creamy grits, local mushrooms, soft egg, savory broth, crispy shallots
SEAFOOD
Seafood Lady
601 E Jefferson St, Louisville
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp & cheese grits
|$15.99
Jumbo shrimp (F/C), cheese grits, bacon bits, & green onions
|Catfish & Cheese Grits
|$18.00
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Shrimp and Grits (GF)
|$18.50
Large shrimp with red eye gravy, Louismill smoked grits and green onions.
|Grits
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Half Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits
|$7.99
|Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits
|$16.99
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Grit Cakes
|$9.99
Grit Cakes served with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade
|Lunch Louisiana Shrimp & Grits
|$10.99
Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Queso Grits
|Louisiana Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Generous portion of our White Queso Grits, Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
Hammerheads
921 Swan St, Louisville
|SMOKED CHEDDAR GRIT TOTS
|$10.00
CHEDDAR GRIT TOTS WITH FRIED PICKLES, PICO DE GALLO, AND SMOKED CHEDDAR HOLLANDAISE
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.50
Large shrimp with red eye gravy, Louismill smoked grits and green onions.
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
|Southern Grits Scramble
|$11.50
Two scrambled eggs served over grits and topped with cheese, bacon and tomatoes. Served with a side of Chic’s Italian Toast.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Fried Grit Cakes
|$6.00
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried
|Grit Cakes
|$6.00
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Grits
|$5.00
Roasted Garlic & White Cheddar Weisenburger Grits
|Shrimp & Grits
|$34.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Garlic & White Cheddar Cheese Grits, Country Ham, Tomatoes, Tempura Asparagus
|White Cheddar Grits
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99