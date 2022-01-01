Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Mushroom Risotto$11.00
GF | Risotto with grilled chicken, mushrooms, broccoli and Alfredo Butter, topped with Grana Padano and parsley.
Pan Chicken Mushroom Risotto$44.00
GF | Serves 4 | Alfredo butter Risotto with grilled chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, and roasted red peppers, topped with Grana Padano and parsley.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Milanese$15.00
Saffron risotto, topped with black pepper.
More about Bar La Grassa
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gorgonzola Walnut Risotto$10.00
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom and Butternut Squash Risotto$15.00
Parmesan cheese, herbs and balsamic glaze.
More about The Loop - West End
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Salsiccie$19.99
Risotto Asparagus E Salmone$22.50
Arborio rice with diced asparagus topped with a fresh Norwegian salmon filet.
Risotto Primavera$17.99
Arbrorio rice with zucchini, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus spears and a grilled jumbo Portabella mushroom cap.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RISOTTO ASPARAGI E PISELLI$16.00
GF, V | Carnaroli rice, asparagus, peas, roasted red pepper mascarpone.
More about Terzo
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LEMON CHICKEN RISOTTO$17.00
Carnaroli rice with chicken, lemon, basil, mint
RISOTTO SPECIAL$17.00
Carnaroli Rice, Prosciutto di Parma, Mushrooms, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano
Available 5/12 - 5/19
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

