Risotto in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chicken Mushroom Risotto
|$11.00
GF | Risotto with grilled chicken, mushrooms, broccoli and Alfredo Butter, topped with Grana Padano and parsley.
|Pan Chicken Mushroom Risotto
|$44.00
GF | Serves 4 | Alfredo butter Risotto with grilled chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, and roasted red peppers, topped with Grana Padano and parsley.
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Risotto Milanese
|$15.00
Saffron risotto, topped with black pepper.
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Gorgonzola Walnut Risotto
|$10.00
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Mushroom and Butternut Squash Risotto
|$15.00
Parmesan cheese, herbs and balsamic glaze.
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Risotto Salsiccie
|$19.99
|Risotto Asparagus E Salmone
|$22.50
Arborio rice with diced asparagus topped with a fresh Norwegian salmon filet.
|Risotto Primavera
|$17.99
Arbrorio rice with zucchini, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus spears and a grilled jumbo Portabella mushroom cap.
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|RISOTTO ASPARAGI E PISELLI
|$16.00
GF, V | Carnaroli rice, asparagus, peas, roasted red pepper mascarpone.