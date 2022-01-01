Hummus in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve hummus
FALAFEL
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans
|Hummus
|$6.00
Chickpea spread with lemon, tahini, and garlic, served with our fresh bread
|Hummus Pint
|$11.00
A full (bulk!) pint of our hummus: chickpea spread with lemon, tahini, and garlic, served with our fresh bread
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Good Bird - New Orleans
5041 Freret Street, New Orleans
|Hummus
|$0.75
|Hummus and Toasted Tortilla
|$5.00
|Hummus 4 oz
|$0.00
G's Pizza - Midcity
4840 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Classic Tahini Hummus
|$8.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Regular Hummus
|$12.00
|Mediterranean Hummus
|$12.95
Shaya
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Lamb Ragú Hummus, To-Go
|$19.50
classic hummus, lamb ragú, crispy chickpeas, green onions, includes 1 pita
|Lamb Ragú Hummus
|$18.00
crispy chickpeas, olive oil, includes 1 pita
|Plain Hummus, Family-Style
|$18.50
classic hummus without toppings, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita
G's Pizza in the CBD
833 Howard AVE, New Orleans
|Vegan Tahini Hummus
|$8.00
Our signature house made hummus, served with fresh baked pita bread. Add Brussels Sprouts +$5 or Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini each +$1.5
|G's Happy Hummus Plate
|$8.00
With olive oil and sumac, served with pita or garlic bread
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Kalamata Olive Hummus Sandwich
|$8.50
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Roasted Red Pepper Cauliflower Hummus
|$6.00
served with pita bread
FRENCH FRIES
Saba
5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Lamb Ragu Hummus
|$21.00
with crispy garbanzo beans and harissa
(includes one pita)
|Family Whipped Tahini Hummus
|$25.00
with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies
16oz. serves 2-4
(3 Pita included)
|Marinated Olive Hummus
|$18.00
crispy shallots and lemon