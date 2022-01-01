Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus image

FALAFEL

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$6.00
Chickpea spread with lemon, tahini, and garlic, served with our fresh bread
Hummus Pint$11.00
A full (bulk!) pint of our hummus: chickpea spread with lemon, tahini, and garlic, served with our fresh bread
More about 1000 Figs
Good Bird image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Good Bird - New Orleans

5041 Freret Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$0.75
Hummus and Toasted Tortilla$5.00
Hummus 4 oz$0.00
More about Good Bird - New Orleans
Consumer pic

 

G's Pizza - Midcity

4840 Bienville St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Tahini Hummus$8.00
More about G's Pizza - Midcity
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Hummus$12.00
Mediterranean Hummus$12.95
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Lamb Ragú Hummus, To-Go image

 

Shaya

4213 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Ragú Hummus, To-Go$19.50
classic hummus, lamb ragú, crispy chickpeas, green onions, includes 1 pita
Lamb Ragú Hummus$18.00
crispy chickpeas, olive oil, includes 1 pita
Plain Hummus, Family-Style$18.50
classic hummus without toppings, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita
More about Shaya
G's Pizza in the CBD image

 

G's Pizza in the CBD

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tahini Hummus$8.00
Our signature house made hummus, served with fresh baked pita bread. Add Brussels Sprouts +$5 or Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini each +$1.5
G's Happy Hummus Plate$8.00
With olive oil and sumac, served with pita or garlic bread
More about G's Pizza in the CBD
Pagoda Cafe image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalamata Olive Hummus Sandwich$8.50
More about Pagoda Cafe
Acorn Cafe image

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper Cauliflower Hummus$6.00
served with pita bread
More about Acorn Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Saba

5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Ragu Hummus$21.00
with crispy garbanzo beans and harissa
(includes one pita)
Family Whipped Tahini Hummus$25.00
with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies
16oz. serves 2-4
(3 Pita included)
Marinated Olive Hummus$18.00
crispy shallots and lemon
More about Saba

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Green Beans

Garlic Bread

Gumbo

Chocolate Cake

Gyro Wraps

Bread Pudding

Pretzels

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston