Hanger steaks in New York
New York restaurants that serve hanger steaks
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$32.00
potato terrine, roasted cipollini, sauce bordelaise
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Hanger Steak
|$33.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
Fig & Olive - Fifth Avenue
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$42.00
Bagna Cauda Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Wilted Swiss Chard with Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pickled Stems.
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Hanger Steak
|$32.00
Truffle Fries, Arugula Salad
HITW Flatiron - HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|hanger steak
|$32.00
balsamic hanger steak, almond romesco, roasted carrots, crispy fingerlings
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|hanger steak
|$32.00
Balsamic hanger steak, chermoula, asparagus, fries
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
420 W 13th St, New York
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$42.00
Bagna Cauda Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Wilted Swiss Chard with Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pickled Stems.
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Grilled Aged Hanger Steak
|$25.00
Rosemary red wine reduction, fingerling potatoes, arugula salad.
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Prime Hanger Steak
|$38.00
pomme purée, green peppercorn sauce,
fried onions
Bobo
181 W 10th Street, New York
|Seared Hanger Steak
|$26.00
pickled fresno & herb salad