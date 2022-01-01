Philadelphia salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Philadelphia

BRIDGET FOY'S image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
Salmon$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
SouthSide image

 

SouthSide

1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
Fried Carolina Catfish TG$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
Famous Turkey Wings TG$17.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
Peace A Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Peace A Pie

1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
Garlic Knots$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
Fries 3 ways$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
Housemade Bagel$3.00
plain or everything
Breakfast Taco$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company image

 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Modena$15.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
Trenton Napoli$13.00
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
Make Your Own Pizza$12.50
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar

1701 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tahini Caesar Salad$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
Border Salad$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Cilantro Lime Dressing
Harvest Veggie Salad$10.00
Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions, Carrots and Beets, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seed
Balsamic Dressing
m2o Burgers and Salads image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$8.99
Craft your own salad.
Veggie Burger$5.79
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
m2o Fries$4.79
Garlic & Sea Salt
The Couch Tomato Cafe image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe

102 Rector Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" Veggie House Special$22.99
URBN image

 

URBN

1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Taste of Brazil image

SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

The Taste of Brazil

6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

15 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

2423 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

110 S 16th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

3731 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (5411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
honeygrow image

 

honeygrow

1601 N Broad St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
