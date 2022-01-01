Philadelphia salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Philadelphia
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
|Salmon
|$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
SouthSide
1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG
|$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
|Fried Carolina Catfish TG
|$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
|Famous Turkey Wings TG
|$17.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
PIZZA • SALADS
Peace A Pie
1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fire Roasted Tomato Pie
|$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
|Fries 3 ways
|$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
|Housemade Bagel
|$3.00
plain or everything
|Breakfast Taco
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Veggie Modena
|$15.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
|Trenton Napoli
|$13.00
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
|Make Your Own Pizza
|$12.50
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
1701 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tahini Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
|Border Salad
|$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Cilantro Lime Dressing
|Harvest Veggie Salad
|$10.00
Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions, Carrots and Beets, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seed
Balsamic Dressing
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$8.99
Craft your own salad.
|Veggie Burger
|$5.79
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
|m2o Fries
|$4.79
Garlic & Sea Salt
The Couch Tomato Cafe
102 Rector Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|16" Veggie House Special
|$22.99
SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
The Taste of Brazil
6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
15 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
