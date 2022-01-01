Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve wedge salad

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$13.00
bleu cheese, nueske’s bacon, cherry tomato, snap peas, toasted pepitas, crispy onions, herbed buttermilk dressing
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Figo image

 

Figo Italian

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gorgonzola Wedge Salad$13.00
iceberg lettuce, pancetta, cherry tomato, gorgonzola cheese dressing
More about Figo Italian
Item pic

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$15.00
iceberg lettuce, smoked onion ranch, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon
More about Gatehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sardine Wedge Salad$14.00
Galician sardines, pickled beets, fried cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onion, radish, pickled egg, fresh herbs & tomatillo ranch on iceberg lettuce. Can be made vegan.
More about American Sardine Bar

