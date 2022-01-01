Wedge salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve wedge salad
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
bleu cheese, nueske’s bacon, cherry tomato, snap peas, toasted pepitas, crispy onions, herbed buttermilk dressing
Figo Italian
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Gorgonzola Wedge Salad
|$13.00
iceberg lettuce, pancetta, cherry tomato, gorgonzola cheese dressing
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Wedge Salad
|$15.00
iceberg lettuce, smoked onion ranch, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Sardine Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Galician sardines, pickled beets, fried cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onion, radish, pickled egg, fresh herbs & tomatillo ranch on iceberg lettuce. Can be made vegan.