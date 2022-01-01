Bacon cheeseburgers in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
More about The Garden Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|The Classic Burger
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries
|$4.99
|10 Wings
|$11.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
|Chicken Planks
|$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Moonlit Burgers
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Bacon Cheeseburger - Double
|$11.00
double patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic dijonnaise, Martin's Potato Roll
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries