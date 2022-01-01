Bacon cheeseburgers in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
Pub in the Park image

 

Pub in the Park

7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Pub in the Park
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Burger$6.99
Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries$4.99
10 Wings$11.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
Chicken Planks$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jumbo Fish Sandwich$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Nachooooo!!!!!$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Moonlit Burgers image

 

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger - Double$11.00
double patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic dijonnaise, Martin's Potato Roll
More about Moonlit Burgers
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Bacon Gouda Burger$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

