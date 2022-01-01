Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, Applewood smoked Bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house croutons with house ranch.
More about The Savory Grain
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Fried Chicken Tenders. Served with Ranch.
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Cobb Salad$15.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken over Mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, hard boiled egg and Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with your choice of dressing
More about The Greek Taverna
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Farmer's Cobb Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, ﻿h﻿ard boiled egg, avocado, ﻿crumbled million dollar bacon, ﻿﻿bleu cheese crumbles, ﻿﻿cherry tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tossed Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens and cabbage with corn, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon and ranch dressing.
More about Hot Chick

