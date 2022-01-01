Cobb salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, Applewood smoked Bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house croutons with house ranch.
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Fried Chicken Tenders. Served with Ranch.
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|The Cobb Salad
|$15.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken over Mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, hard boiled egg and Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with your choice of dressing
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Farmer's Cobb Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled million dollar bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing