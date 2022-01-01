Enchiladas in Saint Louis
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Costra de Camaron
|$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Enchiladas (2)
|$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
|FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.