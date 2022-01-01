Fish and chips in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve fish and chips

Perennial on Lockwood image

 

Perennial on Lockwood

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
House Salad w/ grilled chicken$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
More about Perennial on Lockwood
Nick’s Pub image

 

Nick’s Pub

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FIsh and Chips Dinner$11.00
Hand-breaded fish, served with French fries & tartar sauce
Basket of Fries$5.00
Large portion of crispy, house made fries
6 pc Wing$8.00
Choose 1 sauce
More about Nick’s Pub
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
POTATO SKINS$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
HOT & SPICY CHICKEN$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle
More about The Corner Pub & Grill

