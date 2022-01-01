Grilled chicken in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.99
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Grilled White Chicken Plate
|$10.99
Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Kids Grilled Chicken Plate
|$8.99
|Add Grilled Chicken
|$4.99
5oz Grilled and Sliced.
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Grilled White Chicken Plate
|$10.99
Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Grilled chicken
|$11.95
grilled chicken, lemon butter,salad, vegetable
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce,tomato,mayo
|kid's grilled chicken
|$6.95
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Deluxe
|$8.99
All white meat chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, pickle swiss cheese and mayo
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in achiote, bacon, provolone, lettuce and garlic aioli
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
Chris Madrids
1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.32
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Jack Cheese
|$8.78
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with montery jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
|Grilled Chicken Tostada Burger
|$10.16
Juicy 6 oz. Chicken filet with Mama Madrid's homemade refried beans,chips,onions and melted cheddar cheese(Please allow extra time)
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
|$13.75
With the Works on a Wheat Bun
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|1 Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.00
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY
2411 Broadway St., San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine
Chicken
Parmesan
Croutons
Caesar Dressing