Grilled chicken in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve grilled chicken

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.29
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$11.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled White Chicken Plate$10.99
Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Plate$8.99
Add Grilled Chicken$4.99
5oz Grilled and Sliced.
More about The Hayden
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken$13.00
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
More about Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled White Chicken Plate$10.99
Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
More about Sea Island
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled chicken$11.95
grilled chicken, lemon butter,salad, vegetable
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce,tomato,mayo
kid's grilled chicken$6.95
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Item pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
More about Sea Island
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Deluxe$8.99
All white meat chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, pickle swiss cheese and mayo
More about The Shack
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in achiote, bacon, provolone, lettuce and garlic aioli
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
More about Sea Island
Chris Madrid's image

 

Chris Madrids

1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.32
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Jack Cheese$8.78
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with montery jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
Grilled Chicken Tostada Burger$10.16
Juicy 6 oz. Chicken filet with Mama Madrid's homemade refried beans,chips,onions and melted cheddar cheese(Please allow extra time)
More about Chris Madrids
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$13.75
With the Works on a Wheat Bun
More about Tycoon Flats
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY image

 

BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

2411 Broadway St., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine
Chicken
Parmesan
Croutons
Caesar Dressing
More about BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

