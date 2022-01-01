Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve fajitas

Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Fajitas Taco$3.49
Chicken Fajitas Taco$3.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas Taco$3.29
Fajitas$11.99
Beef Fajitas Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Taco$5.95
choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions + bell peppers, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
Fajita Chicken Taco$5.25
choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions + bell peppers, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Norteno (1)$5.25
Fajita Plate Beef$15.95
Full Parrilla de Fajitas Mixed$31.95
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
LUN FAJITAS$13.99
FAJITAS MD$18.99
ENCH FAJITA$14.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
Chicken Fajitas for two$27.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
Beef Fajitas for two$29.99
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Consumer pic

 

First Course Salad Kitchen

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA STEAK$16.00
FC GREENS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BLACK BEANS, SALSA, FRESH LEMON JUICE, SOUR CREAM AND MARINATED FLANK STEAK
More about First Course Salad Kitchen
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
7" Fajita Chicken$8.75
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
11" Fajita Chicken$11.75
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken/Beef Taco$3.59
Fajita Nachos$11.99
Fajita Plate$19.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$10.79
1lb Chicken Fajita w/ 6 Tortillas (Feeds 2)$14.95
Fajitas For Two$23.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giant Fajita Platter Sp$47.29
(1) Beef Fajita Taco$3.79
Fajita Nachos$13.59
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Fajita Nachos$10.50
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Sizzling Fajitas image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Works for 3$49.90
A full meal deal! Start with chile con queso, then enjoy a sizzling platter of Fajitas. Served with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans. Finish with Mexican chocolate cake, served with cinnamon ice cream.
Chicken Fajita Nachos$13.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
Fajita Works for 4$59.90
A full meal deal! Start with chile con queso, then enjoy a sizzling platter of Fajitas. Served with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans. Finish with Mexican chocolate cake, served with cinnamon ice cream.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
La Gloria image

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Beef Fajitas$40.00
1/2 Chicken and 1/2 Beef Fajitas.
Chicken Fajitas$33.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast pack.
1lb Beef Fajita$43.90
Served with grilled onion, chiles toreados, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
More about La Gloria
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas Beef Taco Specialty$4.99
Fajita Chicken Torta$8.99
Fajitas Chicken Taco Specialty$4.25
More about El Taco Stone Oak
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7" Fajita Chicken$8.50
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.95
Chicken Fajitas*$10.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mixed Fajita Pound$31.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas Plate$11.99
Chicken Fajitas Taco$3.29
Half Fajita Nachos$8.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

