Fajitas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Beef Fajitas Taco
|$3.49
|Chicken Fajitas Taco
|$3.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Chicken Fajitas Taco
|$3.29
|Fajitas
|$11.99
|Beef Fajitas Taco
|$3.49
More about Orderup
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Fajita Steak Taco
|$5.95
choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions + bell peppers, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
|Fajita Chicken Taco
|$5.25
choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions + bell peppers, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Norteno (1)
|$5.25
|Fajita Plate Beef
|$15.95
|Full Parrilla de Fajitas Mixed
|$31.95
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|LUN FAJITAS
|$13.99
|FAJITAS MD
|$18.99
|ENCH FAJITA
|$14.99
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
|Chicken Fajitas for two
|$27.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
|Beef Fajitas for two
|$29.99
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
More about First Course Salad Kitchen
First Course Salad Kitchen
22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio
|FAJITA STEAK
|$16.00
FC GREENS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BLACK BEANS, SALSA, FRESH LEMON JUICE, SOUR CREAM AND MARINATED FLANK STEAK
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|7" Fajita Chicken
|$8.75
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
|11" Fajita Chicken
|$11.75
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about Tito's Restaurant
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Fajita Chicken/Beef Taco
|$3.59
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.99
|Fajita Plate
|$19.99
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.79
|1lb Chicken Fajita w/ 6 Tortillas (Feeds 2)
|$14.95
|Fajitas For Two
|$23.79
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Giant Fajita Platter Sp
|$47.29
|(1) Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.79
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.59
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Beef Fajita Nachos
|$10.50
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Fajita Works for 3
|$49.90
A full meal deal! Start with chile con queso, then enjoy a sizzling platter of Fajitas. Served with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans. Finish with Mexican chocolate cake, served with cinnamon ice cream.
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$13.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
|Fajita Works for 4
|$59.90
A full meal deal! Start with chile con queso, then enjoy a sizzling platter of Fajitas. Served with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans. Finish with Mexican chocolate cake, served with cinnamon ice cream.
More about La Gloria
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Chicken & Beef Fajitas
|$40.00
1/2 Chicken and 1/2 Beef Fajitas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$33.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast pack.
|1lb Beef Fajita
|$43.90
Served with grilled onion, chiles toreados, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
More about El Taco Stone Oak
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Fajitas Beef Taco Specialty
|$4.99
|Fajita Chicken Torta
|$8.99
|Fajitas Chicken Taco Specialty
|$4.25
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|7" Fajita Chicken
|$8.50
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.95
|Chicken Fajitas*
|$10.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Mixed Fajita Pound
|$31.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.