Dumplings in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve dumplings
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Side Of Oxtail Dumplings
|$5.00
Because the standard amount just wont do.
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Dumpling Ramen
|$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tajima East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Dumpling Ramen
|$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tajima North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Dumpling Ramen
|$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Szechuan Dumplings
|$10.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Dumpling Ramen
|$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Steam XO Dumplings
|$7.00
Steamed Pork and chicken served with XO sauce - 6 pieces
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Fried Dumplings
|$8.00
Fried pork & Vegetable dumplings
Fortunate Son
2943 Adams Ave, San Diego
|DUMPLINGS
|$13.99
Pork, Shrimp, Chinese Garlic Chives, Cilantro, Napa Cabbage, Black Vinegar-Soy Dressing, Chili Oil, Gochugaru, Sesame, Scallions & Chili Crisp
Tajima Hillcrest
3739 6th Ave, San Diego
|Dumpling Ramen
|$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.