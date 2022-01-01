Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve dumplings

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Oxtail Dumplings$5.00
Because the standard amount just wont do.
Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Ramen$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Ramen$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tajima North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Ramen$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Szechuan Dumplings$10.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Ramen$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam XO Dumplings$7.00
Steamed Pork and chicken served with XO sauce - 6 pieces
Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings$8.00
Fried pork & Vegetable dumplings
NOODLES

Fortunate Son

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
DUMPLINGS$13.99
Pork, Shrimp, Chinese Garlic Chives, Cilantro, Napa Cabbage, Black Vinegar-Soy Dressing, Chili Oil, Gochugaru, Sesame, Scallions & Chili Crisp
Tajima Hillcrest

3739 6th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Ramen$15.00
Original Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Shrimp Dumplings, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS$16.00
Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Dumplings$8.00
Dumplings (24)$30.00
