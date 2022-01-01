Lox in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve lox
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Lox Cream Cheese
|Smoked Salmon (lox)
|The Co-Op (Lox)
|$13.95
Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers on a bagel or bread of your choice.
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Side Of Lox
|$6.00
|Lox, Stock & Bagel
|$12.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, cured salmon, wasabi ginger cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, fried capers
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Lox + Bagel
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Lox Bagel
|$14.50
Lox, tomato, caper, and red onion served with cream cheese on your choice of bagel. Served w/ side of fresh fruit.
SANDWICHES
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|LOX
|$13.00
Lemon cream cheese, cured salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, and sprouts on an everything bagel
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Lox Deluxe
|$11.50
Lox (Smoked Salmon) / Tomato / Cucumber / Purple Onion / Cream Cheese / Cracked Pepper
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Bagel & Lox
|$11.50
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Lemon
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Lox, Stock & Bagel
|$12.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, cured salmon, wasabi ginger cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, fried capers