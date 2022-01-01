Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Cream Cheese
Smoked Salmon (lox)
The Co-Op (Lox)$13.95
Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers on a bagel or bread of your choice.
More about BCB Cafe
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Lox$6.00
Lox, Stock & Bagel$12.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, cured salmon, wasabi ginger cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, fried capers
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox + Bagel$15.00
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Lox Bagel image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Bagel$14.50
Lox, tomato, caper, and red onion served with cream cheese on your choice of bagel. Served w/ side of fresh fruit.
More about Jennings House Café
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox toast$12.25
More about The Olive Cafe
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOX$13.00
Lemon cream cheese, cured salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, and sprouts on an everything bagel
More about Kensington Cafe
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Deluxe$11.50
Lox (Smoked Salmon) / Tomato / Cucumber / Purple Onion / Cream Cheese / Cracked Pepper
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel & Lox$11.50
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Lemon
More about Toast Cafe
Lox, Stock & Bagel image

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox, Stock & Bagel$12.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, cured salmon, wasabi ginger cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, fried capers
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Bagel$13.00
Scallion cream cheese, cured lox, tomato, onion, sprouts, capers
More about Palmys

