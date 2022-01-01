Roti in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve roti
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle
|Lamb Massamun with Roti
|$21.00
Australian lamb with potatoes in a hearty brown curry served with a crispy flat bread and a small cucumber salad.
|Roti Pancake
|$3.00
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Roti 35 pc
|$100.00
|Roti
|$3.00
Basic Indian style whole wheat bread
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Roti (Vegan)
|$4.99
Unleavened whole wheat bread.
|Roti
|$2.99
Unleavened whole wheat bread.
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|PORK BELLY ROTI
|$12.50
House made roti flat bread topped with jerk smoked pork belly, onions, achiote/lime cabbage, pickled peppers. & sofrito aioli.
Masalaofindia
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Roti
|$2.50
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Roti Curry Dip
|$10.00
Indian flat bread, served with tofu in curry dip.