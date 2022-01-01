Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street

2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Massamun with Roti$21.00
Australian lamb with potatoes in a hearty brown curry served with a crispy flat bread and a small cucumber salad.
Roti Pancake$3.00
More about Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roti 35 pc$100.00
Roti$3.00
Basic Indian style whole wheat bread
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roti (Vegan)$4.99
Unleavened whole wheat bread.
Roti$2.99
Unleavened whole wheat bread.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
PORK BELLY ROTI$12.50
House made roti flat bread topped with jerk smoked pork belly, onions, achiote/lime cabbage, pickled peppers. & sofrito aioli.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masalaofindia

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti$2.50
More about Masalaofindia
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti Curry Dip$10.00
Indian flat bread, served with tofu in curry dip.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti Pancakes$3.00
More about Kin Len

