Tortas in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tortas

Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Fritta$5.00
pillow of fried dough, sea salt
More about Bar Cotto
Item pic

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Pork Torta$12.00
Macrina Giuseppe roll with our spicy pork, holla and nunya sauce, signature slaw and homemade pickled peppers and onions.
This item is: Spicy (Hot)
More about Marination
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Fruitti di Bosco (Berry Torta)$8.00
Layers of fragrant short pastry filled with Chantilly cream, decorated with a rich assortment of the finest blueberries, blackberries, currants, raspberries and wild strawberries.
Fruitti di Bosco (Berry Torta)$8.00
Layers of fragrant short pastry filled with Chantilly cream, decorated with a rich assortment of the finest blueberries, blackberries, currants, raspberries and wild strawberries.
Torta della Nonna/Lemon Torta$8.00
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar, finished with caramel drizzle.
More about Grazie Ristorante
Item pic

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$15.50
Mexican style Torta with house made Carne Asada, Refried Beans, Chipotle cheese sauce and Sour Cream with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted Telera roll.
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Fonda La Catrina image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta Avocado Queso Fresco$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Torta Lengua$14.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Torta de Chilaquiles$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 TORTA & SOUP$12.00
1/2 sandwich layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, avocado, queso ranchero and your choice of meat.
served with tortilla soup.
TORTAS$16.00
Mexican style sandwich made with your choice of meat lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and mayonnaise.
served with your choice of Caesar salad or soup.
LUNCH TORTA$11.00
Mexican style sandwich made with lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans , avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and mayonnaise.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Torta$8.75
Egg, pico de gallo, avocado & tapatio aioli on a torta roll. Your choice of protein. Beef is $2 extra.
Hominy Hash & Kale Torta$8.75
Hominy hash & kale with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Chorizo Verde Torta$8.75
Chorizo verde with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
More about TnT Taqueria

