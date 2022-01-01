Tortas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tortas
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Torta Fritta
|$5.00
pillow of fried dough, sea salt
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Spicy Pork Torta
|$12.00
Macrina Giuseppe roll with our spicy pork, holla and nunya sauce, signature slaw and homemade pickled peppers and onions.
This item is: Spicy (Hot)
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Fruitti di Bosco (Berry Torta)
|$8.00
Layers of fragrant short pastry filled with Chantilly cream, decorated with a rich assortment of the finest blueberries, blackberries, currants, raspberries and wild strawberries.
|Torta della Nonna/Lemon Torta
|$8.00
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar, finished with caramel drizzle.
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|Torta
|$15.50
Mexican style Torta with house made Carne Asada, Refried Beans, Chipotle cheese sauce and Sour Cream with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted Telera roll.
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Torta Avocado Queso Fresco
|$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
|Torta Lengua
|$14.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|1/2 TORTA & SOUP
|$12.00
1/2 sandwich layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, avocado, queso ranchero and your choice of meat.
served with tortilla soup.
|TORTAS
|$16.00
Mexican style sandwich made with your choice of meat lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and mayonnaise.
served with your choice of Caesar salad or soup.
|LUNCH TORTA
|$11.00
Mexican style sandwich made with lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans , avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and mayonnaise.
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.75
Egg, pico de gallo, avocado & tapatio aioli on a torta roll. Your choice of protein. Beef is $2 extra.
|Hominy Hash & Kale Torta
|$8.75
Hominy hash & kale with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
|Chorizo Verde Torta
|$8.75
Chorizo verde with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll