Gnocchi in Washington

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Osteria Morini - DC

301 Water St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi$24.00
ricotta dumplings, brown butter, butternut squash, sage, balsamico
More about Osteria Morini - DC
The Queen Vic image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi Mac & Cheese$14.00
Vegetarian. with 3 types of cheeses
More about The Queen Vic
Centrolina Market image

 

Centrolina Market

974 palmer alley, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Made Gnocchi$3.50
More about Centrolina Market
Lupo Verde Osteria image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$14.00
Tiramisu Cream, Lady Fingers
Carciofi$14.00
Fried Artichokes, Bagna Cauda Sauce
Melanzane alla Milanese$33.00
Eggplant parmigiana served with pasta pomodoro.
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
Tosca DC image

 

Tosca DC

1112 F St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe$26.00
Cacio e Pepe: Pecorino, Black Pepper
More about Tosca DC
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

District Kitchen

2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi & Lamb Ragu$24.00
Lamb braised in Malbec wine. Then pulled, toasted Cavatelli pasta, sweet peppers and onions, spinach, fresh basil, tossed in Tomato basil sauce and parmesan on top
More about District Kitchen

