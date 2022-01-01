Gnocchi in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Osteria Morini - DC
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
ricotta dumplings, brown butter, butternut squash, sage, balsamico
More about The Queen Vic
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Gnocchi Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Vegetarian. with 3 types of cheeses
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lupo Verde Osteria
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
Tiramisu Cream, Lady Fingers
|Carciofi
|$14.00
Fried Artichokes, Bagna Cauda Sauce
|Melanzane alla Milanese
|$33.00
Eggplant parmigiana served with pasta pomodoro.
More about Tosca DC
Tosca DC
1112 F St. NW, Washington
|Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe
|$26.00
Cacio e Pepe: Pecorino, Black Pepper